Tussenstand West-Vlaams Crosscriterium bij de dames

Cadetten dames
1. Rhune Vansteenkiste (FLAC) 1.047 punten (5 deelnames), 2. Femke Deleu (FLAC) 1.022 (5), 3. Julie Voet (FLAC) 993 (5), 4. Rune Breye (AZW) 933 (5), 5. Sanne Keyngnaert (FLAC) 793 (5), 6. Zita Debruyne (MACW) 753 (5), Silke Keersse (MACW) 753 (4), 8. Fleur Vandamme (FLAC) 743 (5), 9. Nele Dequae (AZW) 727 (4), 10. Heike Vander Cruyssen (AZW) 698 (4), 11. Fran Beirens (AVR) 690 (4), 12. Amber Ryckier (OB) 685 (4), 13. Marie De Hantsetters (MACW) 664 (4), 14. Emma D'haene (AZW) 662 (3), 15. Lotte Verhelst (BEHO) 656 (4), 16. Charlotte Van Laethem (HCO) 625 (3), 17. Mien Vanhecke (AVR) 604 (3), 18. Kyana Laenens (HCO) 595 (3), 19. Kiara Wastijn (AZW) 589 (3), 20. Mira Goos (BEHO) 581 (4), 21. Silke Denys (HCO) 541 (4), 22. Jietse Andries (OB) 522 (3), 23. Noriane Sautier (AZW) 500 (3), 24. Eva Dekervel (FLAC) 481 (4), 25. Marthe Danneel (FLAC) 433 (3), 26. Tina Vandenberghe (FLAC) 431 (3), 27. Indra Vandenabeele (FLAC) 422 (3), 28. Léonie Erard (FLAC) 413 (2), 29. Nikka Derdeyn (KKS) 408 (2), 30. Nena Alleweireld (MACW) 365 (2), 31. Lara Deraedt (KKS) 350 (2), 32. Flore Lamond (FLAC) 316 (3), 33. Suzanne Deslé (AZW) 314 (2), 34. Birgit Dieryck (FLAC) 302 (2), 35. Eline Demeester (MACW) 283 (2), 36. Hannah De Visch (MACW) 275 (2), 37. Margi...