Tussenstand West-Vlaams Crosscriterium bij de dames

10/02/17 om 09:04 - Bijgewerkt om 09:38

Rhune Vansteenkiste (cadetten), Amber Nuytten (scholieren), Lien Goossens (juniores), Maaike Vanhoorneweder (seniores) en Nele Feys (masters) toppen de tussenstand van het West-Vlaams crosscriterium bij de dames. Dit is de tussenstand na vijf manches in Waregem, Roeselare, Ieper, Poperinge en het PK Diksmuide van afgelopen zondag).

Cadetten dames

1. Rhune Vansteenkiste (FLAC) 1.047 punten (5 deelnames), 2. Femke Deleu (FLAC) 1.022 (5), 3. Julie Voet (FLAC) 993 (5), 4. Rune Breye (AZW) 933 (5), 5. Sanne Keyngnaert (FLAC) 793 (5), 6. Zita Debruyne (MACW) 753 (5), Silke Keersse (MACW) 753 (4), 8. Fleur Vandamme (FLAC) 743 (5), 9. Nele Dequae (AZW) 727 (4), 10. Heike Vander Cruyssen (AZW) 698 (4), 11. Fran Beirens (AVR) 690 (4), 12. Amber Ryckier (OB) 685 (4), 13. Marie De Hantsetters (MACW) 664 (4), 14. Emma D'haene (AZW) 662 (3), 15. Lotte Verhelst (BEHO) 656 (4), 16. Charlotte Van Laethem (HCO) 625 (3), 17. Mien Vanhecke (AVR) 604 (3), 18. Kyana Laenens (HCO) 595 (3), 19. Kiara Wastijn (AZW) 589 (3), 20. Mira Goos (BEHO) 581 (4), 21. Silke Denys (HCO) 541 (4), 22. Jietse Andries (OB) 522 (3), 23. Noriane Sautier (AZW) 500 (3), 24. Eva Dekervel (FLAC) 481 (4), 25. Marthe Danneel (FLAC) 433 (3), 26. Tina Vandenberghe (FLAC) 431 (3), 27. Indra Vandenabeele (FLAC) 422 (3), 28. Léonie Erard (FLAC) 413 (2), 29. Nikka Derdeyn (KKS) 408 (2), 30. Nena Alleweireld (MACW) 365 (2), 31. Lara Deraedt (KKS) 350 (2), 32. Flore Lamond (FLAC) 316 (3), 33. Suzanne Deslé (AZW) 314 (2), 34. Birgit Dieryck (FLAC) 302 (2), 35. Eline Demeester (MACW) 283 (2), 36. Hannah De Visch (MACW) 275 (2), 37. Margi...

Verder lezen?

Lees elke maand gratis 4 artikelen

Ik registreer mij Ik ben al geregistreerd
of

KW-abonnees hebben onbeperkt toegang tot alle artikelen van KW

Ik neem een abonnement Ik ben al abonnee
×

Verder lezen?

Lees elke maand gratis 4 artikelen

Ik registreer mij Ik ben al geregistreerd
of

KW-abonnees hebben onbeperkt toegang tot alle artikelen van KW

Ik neem een abonnement Ik ben al abonnee